Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in White for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" cuts that to $58. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal today by $11. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub with Nest WiFi Video Doorbell for $358. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts the price to $286.40. Plus, you'll bag $42.96 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that is a savings of $47 altogether. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
eKitchenWorld via Rakuten offers the Wusthof Classic 8" High Carbon Stainless Steel Chef's Knife for $89.95. Coupon code "HOME20" slices that down to $71.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12, although most retailers charge $150 or more. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers its FDW Adjustable Height Standing Desk for $94.99. Coupon code "OFFICE20" cuts the price to $75.99.
Plus, you'll bag $11.25 in Rakuten Super Points. With $3 for shipping and thanks to the included points, that's the lowest price we could find by $23.
Update: It now includes 75 cents in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
iSpring Water Systems via Rakuen offers its iSpring Reverse Osmosis System for $219.99. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $279.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2 although most charge $193 or more. (It's also the second best price we've seen). Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google WiFi Mesh 802.11ac Dual-Band Wireless Router 3-Pack bundled with a Deco Gear WiFi Smart Plus 2-Pack for $239. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $199. With free shipping, that's $68 under the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Wi-Fi Access Point and Smart Accessories Bundle for $139. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $111.20. Plus, you'll bag $16.65 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $44.
Update: It now includes $1.11 in Rakuten points. Buy Now
Google Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention (although that one included two extra smart bulbs), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends November 26. Buy Now
