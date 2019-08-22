New
Rakuten · 40 mins ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$58 $68
free shipping

Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in White for $68.23. Coupon code "GG10" cuts that to $58. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen, and the best deal today by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • controls compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
  • Code "GG10"
  • Expires 8/22/2019
