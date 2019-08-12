New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$58 $68
free shipping

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $68.23. Coupon code "ALT15P" cuts that to $58. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago as the lowest outright price we've seen and the best deal today by $17. Deal ends August 11. Buy Now

Features
  • controls compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "ALT15P"
  • Expires 8/12/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Assistants Rakuten Google
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register