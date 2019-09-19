Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $2 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $34.) Buy Now
That's a savings of at least $49 altogether. Buy Now
It's the best price we could find by $90, although we saw it for $10 less in July. Buy Now
$25 off and the best price we've seen outside of Amazon's exceptional $50 Prime Day deal. It's available in Charcoal or Sandstone. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple HomePod in Space Gray for $219 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's $51 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today.) Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find now by $104 and the lowest price we've seen. ( It's also $55 under our mention from four days ago, although that included $45 in Rakuten credit.) Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
