Rakuten · 19 mins ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
$56 $66
free shipping

That's $2 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $34.) Buy Now

  • get this price via coupon code "ALT9"
Features
  • 7" touchscreen LCD
  • full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
  • ambient light sensor
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: GA00515-US
  • Code "ALT9"
  • Expires 9/19/2019
