Best Buy · 39 mins ago
Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display
2 for $100 $160
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $58. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Add two to your cart to see this price.
  • Orders placed by December 20 before 11:30 am ET should arrive by Christmas.
Features
  • available in Charcoal or Chalk
  • 7" touchscreen LCD
  • full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
  • ambient light sensor
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
