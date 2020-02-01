Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, QVC offers this Google Home Hub 7" Smart Assistant 2-Pack for $99.96 with free shipping. Buy Now at QVC
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at eBay
That's $50 off this new release, provided you score the invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $4 off and the easiest way to get Samuel L. Jackson to sing happy birthday to you without risking arrest. Buy Now at Amazon
Back at its Black Friday price, $5 off list, and the best discount we've seen on this newly released device. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $22.
Update: The price has dropped to $125. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a low by $20 for a refurb model and the best we've seen Buy Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $129, and all the gear to get your gaming started. Shop Now at Verizon Fios
That's $29 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at eBay
