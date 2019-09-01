Personalize your DealNews Experience
Google Express cuts up to 25% off a selection of clothing and accessories, audio, decor, electronics, and more during its Labor Day Sale. This includes shop stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and the Home Depot. Plus, extra savings on select items are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions apply; see the full terms and conditions. Shop Now
Amazon offers a range of product samples for free with free shipping. Past samples have included products from such brands as Green Mountain, Kilz, Folgers, Kind, Oxi Clean, and many more. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 88% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon has recently launched it's "Bargain-Finds" section. It is a selection of clothing and accessories, watches, jewelry, toys, electronics, and more. Although no exact discount is noted, many items are priced well below comparable items sold elsewhere. Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the Apple MacBook Air Intel Broadwell Core i5 1.8GHz 13.3" Laptop in Silver for $1,038. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts the price to $934.20. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $165, although we saw it for $67 less bundled with $130 Rakuten points in our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Alternative Apparel via Google Express offers the Alternative Apparel Women's Striped Fleece Jogger Pants in Grey for $10. That drops to $7 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
