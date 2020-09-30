Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your 4-legged trick-or-treater. This box gives a nice selection of edible goodies, pet apparel, and toys for your pup. It's also a savings of $8 off list. Buy Now at Chewy
- Get one for your pet and another for a friend to reach the minimum for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- 6 hand-picked, full-size products
- includes Halloween-themed pamphlet inside full of fun activities for you & your pet to do together
Published 26 min ago
Save on toys, food, cat trees, and more that are discounted by up to 49% (the banner says 20%, but we've found greater discounts within.) Shop Now at Amazon
Apply coupon code "R8C2HXCL" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Huozao Direct via Amazon.
- Available in Pokemon or Green.
- rotating bubble dome
- 9 ventilation holes
- suitable for pets up to 12-lbs.
Save on 70 hilarious looking cat outdoor pens and let your indoor kitty role play being a wild lion. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pad your order over $35 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $4.99.
Save on food, brushes, collars, carriers, beds, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on pet-sized shirts, winter coats, protective and recovery devices, collars, and more for cats and dogs. Shop Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's $11 less than Amazon charges. Shop Now at Chewy
- Available at this price in Small.
- It's also available in Medium for $20.64 at checkout ($14 less than Amazon), or Large for $22.70 ($22 less than Amazon).
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more ship free.
- replacement grass for the PetSafe Pet Loo Portable Indoor & Outdoor Dog Potty
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Chewy
- vinyl coated aircraft cable
- Model: 67694
Excluding shipping, that's $8 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at Chewy
- Available at this price in Tan.
