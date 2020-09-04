New
Chewy · 49 mins ago
Goody Box Halloween Toys, Treats & Apparel for Dogs
$25 $32
free shipping w/ $49

Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your 4-legged trick-or-treater. This box gives a nice selection of edible goodies, pet apparel, and toys for your pup. It's a savings of $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Chewy

Tips
  • Get one for your pet and another for a friend to reach the minimum for free shipping. Otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
Features
  • 6 hand-picked, full-size products
  • includes Halloween-themed pamphlet inside full of fun activities for you & your pet to do together
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Pets Chewy
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register