Nordstrom offers the Goodlife Men's Sun Faded Zip Front Stretch Cotton Terry Hoodie in Goodlife Navy (pictured) or Black for $84.90 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Expires 8/4/2019
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Vcansion via Amazon offers their Vcansion Men's Classic Knitted Sweater in several colors/styles (34/Grey pictured) for $34.89. Coupon code "7C76UA3K" drops that to $20.93. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less in March. Buy Now
- available in select sizes M to XL
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pullover Hoodie in Collegiate Navy/White for $19.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S & M only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Antarctica Collectors Graphic Hoodie in Black for $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- sizes L and XL only
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Nordstrom discounts a wide selection of men's, women's, kids', and home items as part of its Anniversary Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Discounted brands include adidas, Calvin Klein, Boss, and Dior. Shop Now
Nordstrom offers the S'well Traveler 16-oz. Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle in Aurora for $22.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
- non-leaching
- toxin-free
- claims to be virtually unbreakable
- keeps cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12
Nordstrom offers the Green Toys 18-Piece Plastic Meal Maker Dough Set for $14.98 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- includes four tubs of nontoxic dough and assorted meal-making tools
- BPA-, phthalate- and PVC-free
- features recycled plastic and organic dough ingredients
Nordstrom offers the BB Dakota Women's Crop Jumpsuit in Ivory or Red for $71.90 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
- It's available in sizes from 10 to 14 only
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
