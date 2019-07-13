Macy's continues to offer the Goodful Titanium Ceramic Non-Stick 11" Fry Pan in Navy or Teal for $9.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $19 off list and tied with our mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find (although that mention shipped for free). Buy Now
- made of aluminum and stainless steel
- titanium-ceramic non-stick surface
-
Published 14 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
- measures approximately 10" x 7" x 7"
- 4 to 6 hours insulation
- inner mesh pocket
Jo Bird Store via Amazon offers the Barsetto 2-in-1 Espresso Machine with Milk Frother for $165.99. Coupon code "WQXNUVSG" cuts that to $82.99. With free shipping, that's $19 under our mention from a month ago, $97 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- 1,050-watt
- stainless steel
- automatic temperature control
- 15-bar high-pressure pump
- Model: CM5003-UL
- 2.125” top with 1" basket
- 1/16" holes
- Model: BS-S
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Amazon continues to offer the Rachael Ray Jumbo ChillOut Thermal Tote in Blue for $15.36 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- foldable
- 10-gallon capacity
- measures 22" x 17" x 8"
- made of Triple-Tek foam insulation and Temperfoil lining
- interior treated with Sanafor to prevent mold and bacterial growth
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
- IP65 waterproof
- weather-resistant
- 6-8 hours working time on 4-5 hours of charging
- color-changing
Pitaya-M via Amazon offers its Pitaya Percussion Massage Gun for $159.99. Coupon code "I2QABTL2" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6 adjustable speeds
- 4 massage head attachments
- includes charger and case
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Sign In or Register