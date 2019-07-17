Ending today, Macy's offer the Goodful Titanium Ceramic Non-Stick 11" Fry Pan in Navy or Teal for $9.93 with free shipping. That's $19 off and the best deal we've seen for it. Buy Now
- We listed it last week for the same price, but it didn't have free shipping
- made of aluminum and stainless steel
- titanium-ceramic non-stick surface
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 29-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set for $46.99. Clip the on-page $5 off coupon and apply code "2NFO5NUA" to cut that to $18.49. With free shipping, that's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- non-stick
- ergonomic anti-slip handles
- includes measuring spoons & cups
EPFamily Direct via Amazon continues to offer the SimpleHouseware Pan and Pot Lid Organizer Rack in Bronze for $14.87 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention at $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- holds up to five pans
- measures 8.75'' x 9'' x 12''
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 6-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set in Grey for $20.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "EG8TJ2T7" to cut that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- FDA grade and BPA free
- heat resistant to 450°F
- non-stick
- wooden handle
HilltopProducts via Amazon offers its Hilltop Products Stainless Steel Drain Catcher 2-Pack for $5.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2.125” top with 1" basket
- 1/16" holes
- Model: BS-S
As one of its Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Ninja Professional 1,000-watt Blender for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $14 under our Black Friday week mention (which included $15 in Kohl's Cash) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $14.) Deal ends July 16 at 3:30 pm ET. Buy Now
- 72-oz. professional blender jar
- Model: BL610
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey or Fiery Red for $54 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in most sizes S to XXL
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Shenzhenshitangmaikejiyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the TangMai Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic for $19.95. Coupon code "B886RVDY" drops that to $6.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from a month ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- earphone control buttons
- silicone ear tips in 3 sizes
