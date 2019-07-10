New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Goodful Titanium Ceramic Non-Stick 11" Fry Pan
$10 $29
free shipping
Macy's to offer the Goodful Titanium Ceramic Non-Stick 11" Fry Pan in Navy or Teal for $9.93 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (although that required pickup), $19 off list, and the best deal we've seen for this. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
  • made of aluminum and stainless steel
  • titanium-ceramic non-stick surface
  • Expires 7/10/2019
