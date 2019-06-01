Macy's offers the Goodful Stackable 20-Piece Dinnerware Set in White or Gray for $38.99. Coupon code "SHOP25" cuts that to $28.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $101 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • 4 dinner plates
  • 4 appetizer plates
  • 4 salad plates
  • 4 salad bowls
  • oven-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe