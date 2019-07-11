New
Macy's
Goodful Juicer and Zester
$7 $19
Today only, Macy's offers the Goodful Juicer and Zester for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
  • Non-slip base
  • Stainless steel zester
