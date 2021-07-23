Goodful Juicer and Zester for $7
New
Macy's · 40 mins ago
Goodful Juicer and Zester
$6.63 $19
free shipping w/ $25

Save $12 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge; otherwise shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • non-slip base
  • includes zesting plate
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
    Verified 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register