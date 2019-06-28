New
Macy's · 26 mins ago
$10 $58
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Goodful 6-Piece Knife Set for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $48 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" paring knife
- 5" utility knife
- 8" chef knife
- carbon steel blades
- matching blade guards
- pakkwood handles
Details
Amazon · 1 mo ago
AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
AnSaw via Amazon offers the AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set in Gold, Silver, & Rainbow (pictured) for $10.99. Coupon code "UQZ2SCC2" drops the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 6.9" option in Rainbow is available for $5.39 via the same coupon code.
Features
- made of stainless steel
That Daily Deal · 2 days ago
Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set
$20
$5 shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Zenware 6-Piece German High Carbon Stainless Steel Knife Set for $19.99 plus $4.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- Bamboo magnetic knife block holder
- 8" Chef knife
- 8" Carving knife
- 8" Bread knife
- 5" Utility knife
- 3.5" Paring knife
Amazon · 3 days ago
T·G·Y Knife Set 5-Piece Kitchen Knives Set
$23 $40
free shipping
Triplemen via Amazon offers the T·G·Y Knife Set 5-Piece Kitchen Knives Set for $39.99. Coupon code "GPIPEYVO" drops the price to $22.79. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- made of 3CR14 High Nitrogen Martensite stainless steel
- ergonomic handle
- non-slip
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Kyoku 7" Santoku Chef Knife
$18 $38
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Samurai Series 7" Santoku Chef Knife for $37.99. Coupon "CHVUNUBL" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this knife. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese high carbon steel
- triple-riveted Pakkawood handle
- full tang
IKEA · 1 day ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5 $10
$5 pickup at IKEA
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
Sky Light 8" Serrated Bread Knife
$7 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Skylight US via Amazon offers the Sky Light 8" Serrated Bread Knife for $23.95. Coupon code "X2JYJU6P" drops the price to $7.18. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from May, $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- German high carbon stainless steel
- triple rivets reinforced
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C-6458
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife
$29 $60
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Daimyo Series Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife for $59.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "SZU5H8LG" to cut the price to $29. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from last month, $31 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel cutting core
- 5" triple-riveted G10 handle
- includes sheath and case
Amazon · 1 day ago
Umogi 6-Piece Steak Knife Set
$16 $28
free shipping
Vstrong via Amazon offers the Umogi 6-Piece Steak Knife Set for $27.50. Coupon code "42E3NEUN" drops that to $15.95. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- non-serrated
- made from high-carbon stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
- Model: U-SK02M
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
New
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Glacier Alpine Fleece
$18 $49
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Glacier Alpine Fleece in Medium Grey Heather for $17.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $17 under our April mention of another color, a low today by $31, and a very low price for a jacket from The North Face. Buy Now
Features
- Size XXL only
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Kitchen Accessories at Macy's
from $5
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 6 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose
$8 $11
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Flexzilla 3-Foot Garden Lead-in Hose for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- 5/8"-diameter
- crush-resistant anodized aircraft aluminum fittings
- flexible in temperatures from -40° F to 150° F
