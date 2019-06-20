New
Macy's offers the Goodful 6-Piece Knife Set for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $14 under our April mention, $48 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" paring knife
- 5" utility knife
- 8" chef knife
- carbon steel blades
- matching blade guards
- pakkwood handles
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
AnSaw via Amazon offers the AnSaw 8-Piece 4.9" Flower Spoon Set in Gold, Silver, & Rainbow (pictured) for $10.99. Coupon code "UQZ2SCC2" drops the price to $6.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The 6.9" option in Rainbow is available for $5.39 via the same coupon code.
Features
- made of stainless steel
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku 7" Santoku Chef Knife
$18 $38
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Samurai Series 7" Santoku Chef Knife for $37.99. Coupon "CHVUNUBL" cuts the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've seen for this knife. Buy Now
Features
- Japanese high carbon steel
- triple-riveted Pakkawood handle
- full tang
Amazon · 6 days ago
Homgeek 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
$35 $58
free shipping
SmallBDS via Amazon offers the Homgeek 15-Piece Kitchen Knife Set for $57.99. Coupon code "H23K59LV" drops the price to $34.79. With free shipping, that's a buck under our April mention, $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- German high-carbon stainless steel blades with Pakkawood handles
- kitchen scissors & sharpening rod
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 3.5" paring knife
- 8" Santoku knife
- 8" slicing knife
- 8" bread knife
- 5" utility knife
- 8" chef knife
- wooden block
Amazon · 2 days ago
Kyoku Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife
$29 $60
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers its Kyoku Daimyo Series Damascus 8" Serrated Bread Knife for $59.99. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "SZU5H8LG" to cut the price to $29. With free shipping, that's $9 under our mention from last month, $31 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel cutting core
- 5" triple-riveted G10 handle
- includes sheath and case
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Stone & Beam 45-Piece Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set for 8
$16 $67
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Stone & Beam 45-Piece Traditional Stainless Steel Flatware Set for 8 in Square Brushed Trim for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a savings of $52 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- includes 8 dinner knives, spoons, forks, tea spoons, and salad forks
- includes 1 each serving spoon, serving fork, butter knife, sugar spoon, and slotted spoon
- Model: 2233A-45
Ends Today
Amazon · 3 days ago
Tacklife Premium Knife Sharpening Stone
$16 $27
free shipping
In & Out Lite Direct-US via Amazon offers its Tacklife Premium Double-Sided Knife Sharpening Stone for $26.65. Coupon code "42HWXW9B" slices it to $15.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our April mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1,000- and 6,000-grit surfaces
- angle guide
- bamboo base with nonslip rubber holder
- Model: HSS1A
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku Daimyo Series 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
$79 $170
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku Daimyo Series 4-Piece Steak Knife Set for $169.99. Clip the $20 off on-page coupon and apply code "KK63G59R" to cut that to $79. With free shipping, that's $21 under our mention from two weeks ago, $91 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- high-carbon, VG-10 Japanese Damascus steel blades
- 4 non-serrated steak knives
Amazon · 6 days ago
Becozier 8" Chef Knife
$18 $30
free shipping
Becozier USA via Amazon offers its Becozier 8" Chef Knife in Silver for $29.99. Coupon code "RH9I9N8V" drops that to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- German stainless steel
- G10 ergonomic handle
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit
$20 $101
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Neatfreak 5-Piece Closet Kit for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $21 under our April mention, $81 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 20-pocket over-door organizer
- 6-shelf hanging organizer
- expanding hanging bar
- 2 x large mesh front bin drawers
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag
$13
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the Empty First Responder On Call Trauma Kit Bag in several colors (Orange pictured) for $12.95 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- orange reflectors
- 2 outer pockets
- zippered compartment
- adjustable shoulder strap
- reinforced plastic carry handle
- Model: 999205
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
