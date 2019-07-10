New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Goodful 5-Piece Mini Kitchen Tool Set
$8 $22
pickup at Macy's
Today only, Macy's offers the Goodful 5-Piece Mini Kitchen Beechwood Tool Set for $7.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our April mention, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • heat safe up to 425° F
  • made of silicone and beechwood
  • includes rounded spatula, pointed spatula, spoon, all-purpose spatula, and basting brush
