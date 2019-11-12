New
Goodful 18-oz. Double Wall Thermal Bottle
$8 $12
That's a savings of $21 off list and $4 under our July mention. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Use coupon code "FRIEND" to bottle this discount.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • double wall, vacuum sealed stainless steel body
  • keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot up to 8 hours
  • BPA-free
  • hand-wash only
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 11/12/2019
