Macy's · 1 hr ago
Goodful 18-oz. Double Wall Thermal Bottle
$12 $29
pickup at Macy's

Today only, Macy's offers the Goodful 18-oz. Double Wall Thermal Bottle for $28.99. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $11.60. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • double wall, vacuum sealed stainless steel body
  • keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot up to 8 hours
  • BPA-free
  • hand-wash only
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
