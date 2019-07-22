New
Macy's
Goodful 11" Titanium Ceramic Non-Stick Fry Pan
$10 $29
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offer the Goodful Titanium Ceramic Non-Stick 11" Fry Pan for $9.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week, $19 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • made of aluminum and stainless steel
  • titanium-ceramic non-stick surface
