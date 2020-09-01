Take 15% off projectors and accessories sitewide with coupon code "GD15OFF". Shop Now at GOODEE
Available to new and existing customers, this saves you $20 ($5 per line) every month. Buy Now
- unlimited talk, text, and data
- 5G access
- 200MB domestic data roaming
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Save on TVs, appliances, tablets, and smart watches. Shop Now at Costco
Apply coupon code "Dealnews98" for a savings of $105, putting it at the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- projects on screens up to 200"
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- Model: BL98
Apply coupon code "Dealnews420" for a savings of $90 off the list price. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 720p native resolution
- 5,500-lumens output
- up to 50,000-hours LED lamp life
- built-in speaker
- Model: YG420
Use coupon code "Dealnews" for a savings of $125. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- up to 300" screen projection
- HiFi audio
- Model: YG620
Apply coupon code "Dealnews600" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 44" to 230" projection size
- up to 50,000-hour lamp lifetime
- 1280 x 768p native resolution
- Model: YG600
Sign In or Register