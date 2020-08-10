New
GOODEE · 34 mins ago
$150 $200
free shipping
Coupon code "Dealnews50" drops it to $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1280x768 native resolution
- 230" max screen size
- HDMI / USB / VGA / AV ports
Details
Related Offers
GOODEE · 1 mo ago
GooDee 6,800-Lumen 1080P HD Projector
$200 $280
free shipping
Use coupon code "AFF50GD" to bag the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- projects on screens up to 200"
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- Model: BL98
exclusive
GOODEE · 3 days ago
GooDee YG620 Newest LED Video Projector
$180 $270
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Coupon code "Dealnews90" drops it to the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 46" to 300" display
- 5W dual stereo speakers
- 2 HDMI, 2 USB, VGA, and AV ports
