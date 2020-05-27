Apply coupon code "Dealnews13" for additional savings on a variety of already discounted projectors and accessories. Shop Now at GOODEE
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- The NEC NP901W 2000-Lumen model is also available for $149.99.
- These projectors are new but may ship in bulk packing. No warranty info is provided.
- They're sold by Always Deals via eBay.
- 1024x768 XGA native resolution
- 500:1 contrast ratio
- 5W mono speaker
- remote control
- Model: VT800
When you need to seriously social distance while Netflixing with the neighbors, this is a must-have. It's $80 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Inflatable
- Air pump with extension cord is included
- Carrying case is included
Apply coupon code "AFF15GD" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 360° rotation
- built-in speaker
- screen synchronization
- up to 60" projection size
Many of these already-discounted models come with hefty gift cards that means the deals beat those at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy. Recent 2020 TV releases are included in this sale. Shop Now at Dell Home
Take $70 off with coupon code "AFF30GD". Buy Now at GOODEE
- 720p resolution
- Up to 200" screen projection
- Keystone corrrection of +/-15 degrees
With coupon code "AFF40GD", that's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 46" to 300" display
- 5W dual stereo speakers
- 2 HDMI, 2 USB, VGA, and AV ports
Apply code "AFF27GD" to get the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1280 x 768 resolution
- up to 230" screen projection
- Hi-Fi audio
- Model: YG601
