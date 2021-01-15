exclusive
GOODEE · 33 mins ago
$110 $180
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Apply coupon code "DealnewsF20" to save a total of $120 off list price. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 230" max screen size
- 1280 x 768 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 built-in 3W speakers
- 3000:1 contrast ratio
Details
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 wks ago
WayGoal 1080p HD Mini Projector
$53 $81
free shipping
Apply coupon code "35M2202101" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- 16:9/4:3 aspect ratio
- 150" diagonal display
- dual USB ports
- HDMI, AV, VGA, SD card port
- Model: M1-013-BAI
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Fangor 1080p HD Bluetooth Projector w/ Sync Smartphone Screen
$89 $170
free shipping
Clip the $10 off on page coupon and apply code "VKDI76A5" to save $141 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Dragon Max via Amazon.
Features
- 6,000 Lux
- 8400mAh battery
- screen mirroring
- up to 8,000 hours lamplife
- 32" to 200" projection display
- Model: F-601
Amazon · 2 days ago
Oseven 1080p HD WiFi Mini Projector
$85 $170
free shipping
Apply coupon code "502TNKCL" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Oseven via Amazon.
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 6,000 LUX
- 9000:1 contrast ratio
- 176" max screen size
- compatible with Android & iOS
- compatible with Roku Stick, Fire TV, Chromcast
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Artlii 7,200-Lumen 1080p LED Projector
$154 $220
free shipping
That's a savings of $96 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by ArtliiDirect US via Amazon.
Features
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- projects up to 300"
- 8000:1 contrast ratio
- 2 HDMI ports, 1 VGA, 1 USB
- Model:
exclusive
GOODEE · 2 wks ago
GooDee 6,800-Lumen 1080P HD Projector
$110 $230
free shipping
With coupon code "dealnews70", it's a $120 savings, $60 under our September mentions, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- projects on screens up to 200"
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- Model: BL98
