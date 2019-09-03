Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Sam offers its Good Sam Roadside Assistance for only $49.95 a year for a limited time. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BDK Venice Series Car Seat Covers in Beige/Black for $15.86. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find now by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Chemical Guys 25" x 36" Miracle Dryer Absorber Premium Microfiber Towel for $5.77. Order via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $4.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
