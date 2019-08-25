Personalize your DealNews Experience
Good Sam offers its Good Sam Roadside Assistance for only $49.95 a year for a limited time. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Motor Trend Deep Dish All-Weather Rubber Floor Mats in Black for $25.49 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AutoSpa 9" 2-in-1 Microfiber Wash Mop with 48" Extension Pole for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lisle Razor Blade Scraper for $7.11 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
