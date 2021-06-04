GoodRx Gold: 30-Day Free Trial

sponsored
30-Day Free Trial
GoodRx Gold users save an average of $106 per prescription with a 30-day free trial of GoodRx Gold.
- Exclusive Gold member benefits:
- Up to 90% off prescriptions (The free version of GoodRx is up to 80% off)
- Discounted telehealth services available in-app for individual membership holders
- Free Rx mail delivery available in-app
- Over 1K prescriptions for under $10
- Over 300 prescriptions delivered to your door for under $10
- After the trial, individual plans are available $5.99/mo. and family plans for $9.99/mo. Family plans can add up to 5 additional people, including pets.
