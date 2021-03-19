sponsored
New
GoodRx · 1 hr ago
30-Day Free Trial
GoodRx Gold users save an average of $106 per prescription with a 30-day free trial of GoodRx Gold. Shop Now at GoodRx
Features
- Exclusive Gold member benefits:
- Up to 90% off prescriptions (The free version of GoodRx is up to 80% off)
- Discounted telehealth services available in-app for individual membership holders
- Free Rx mail delivery available in-app
- Over 1K prescriptions for under $10
- Over 300 prescriptions delivered to your door for under $10
- After the trial, individual plans are available $5.99/mo. and family plans for $9.99/mo. Family plans can add up to 5 additional people, including pets.
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
1 mo ago
Xyzal Allergy 24HR
free sample
Spring is just around the corner bringing with it a full arsenal of allergy triggers. Xyzal offers a free sample of its 24-hour medication to help the cause. Fill out the form to get your sample. Shop Now
Tips
- Use as directed.
- Limit one order per household.
Features
- purports to relieve sneezing; itchy, watery eyes; runny nose; itchy nose and throat for 24 hours
eBay · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$8
free shipping
That's a buck off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Luckymall88 via eBay.
Features
- LED display
- monitors oxygen and heart rate
Adorama · 6 days ago
Sennheiser Set 840 S Wireless Stereo TV Listening System
$59 $300
free shipping
It's $240 off list and $10 under our February mention. Buy Now at Adorama
Features
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
Amazon · 1 wk ago
QBK Plantar Fasciitis Insoles
$8 w/ Prime $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "O6K5SRRW" to save $10. That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Non-Prime members pay $8.99.
- Sold by QBK via Amazon.
Features
- non-slip
- breathable
- u-shape heel cup
- ergonomic arch design
Sign In or Register