As part of a class action settlement, customers who purchased select Good Health snack products may be eligible for up to $10 ($1 per package, up to 10 units without proof of purchase; with proof of purchase, no limit applies). The suit alleges that the company violated certain laws in the marketing, advertising, and labeling of its snack products.



To file a claim, you must have purchased select Good Health snacks between September 6, 2010, and March 7, 2019. You must submit your claim by November 2. Buy Now