GOODEE · 58 mins ago
$210 $270
free shipping
Goodee Store offers the GooDee YG620 Newest LED Video Projector for $210 via coupon "dealnews60". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 46" to 300" display
- 5W dual stereo speakers
- 2 HDMI, 2 USB, VGA, and AV ports
eBay · 1 mo ago
Open-Box NEC VT800 2700-Lumen LCD Projector
$180
free shipping
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- The NEC NP901W 2000-Lumen model is also available for $149.99.
- These projectors are new but may ship in bulk packing. No warranty info is provided.
- They're sold by Always Deals via eBay.
Features
- 1024x768 XGA native resolution
- 500:1 contrast ratio
- 5W mono speaker
- remote control
- Model: VT800
GOODEE · 2 days ago
GooDee 6,800-Lumen 1080P HD Projector
$200 $280
free shipping
Use coupon code "AFF50GD" to bag the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- projects on screens up to 200"
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- Model: BL98
Amazon · 3 days ago
Anker Nebula Capsule Max 720p WiFi Mini DLP Projector
$399 $470
free shipping
That's $71 under what you'd pay from Anker direct. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 4-hours of video playtime
- up to 100" HD image
- universal compatibility
- built-in 8W speaker
- Model: AK-D2423111
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Epson Home Cinema 3800 4K PRO-UHD 3-Chip Projector
$1,400 $1,700
free shipping
That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- B&H Photo Video charge the same price.
Features
- Full 10-bit HDR
- 3,000-luemn output
- Contrast ratio up to 100, 000: 1
GOODEE · 2 days ago
GooDee YG620 Newest LED Video Projector
$220 $270
free shipping
Take $60 off with coupon code "AFF50GD". Buy Now at GOODEE
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 46" to 300" display
- 5W dual stereo speakers
- 2 HDMI, 2 USB, VGA, and AV ports
GOODEE · 2 days ago
Goodee Projectors
Extra 15% off
free shipping
Apple coupon code "DEALNEWS15" to save on a variety of projectors, with prices starting at $61 after coupon. Shop Now at GOODEE
