GOODEE · 57 mins ago
$180 $270
free shipping
Coupon code "Dealnews90" drops it to the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 46" to 300" display
- 5W dual stereo speakers
- 2 HDMI, 2 USB, VGA, and AV ports
Amazon · 2 days ago
Lenovo Smart Mini DLP Projector
$230 $350
free shipping
Apply coupon code "LW4JGTSB" for a savings of $120. It's $29 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lenovo Direct via Amazon.
- up to 110" HD picture
- touchpad control
- wireless screen mirroring
- Model: M1
Amazon · 1 day ago
Fangor 1080p Bluetooth Projector
$133 $190
free shipping
Apply coupon code "GLMDIU62" to make this the lowest price we could find by $57. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Dragon Max via Amazon.
- 5,500 lumens
- 5000:1 contrast ratio
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- built-in stereo surround speaker
- compatible with Android and iOS
- 2 HDMI ports, AV port, VGA port, USB port, and SD card slot
- includes carry bag, lens cover, tripod, AV cable, VGA cable, HDMI cable, AC adapter, and remote control
GOODEE · 1 mo ago
GooDee 6,800-Lumen 1080P HD Projector
$200 $280
free shipping
Use coupon code "AFF50GD" to bag the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at GOODEE
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- projects on screens up to 200"
- up to 50,000 hour lamp life
- Model: BL98
Staples · 1 wk ago
Dell Professional Business DLP Projector
$272 $400
free shipping
It's $20 under our mention from a few days ago, the lowest price we could find by $128, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 4:3 aspect ratio
- 800x600 native resolution
- 3,200 lumens brightness
- up to 6,000 hours lamp life
- HDMI and VGA inputs
- Model: P318S
