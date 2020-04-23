Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at GOODEE
Let boredom be a thing of the past. This projector has a kid-friendly interface so kids can easily view their favorite content. It's also parent-friendly considering you'll be saving $20 bucks. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
It's $16 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $16 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb and $215 under the best price for a new unit.) Buy Now at BuyDig
Do some touching-up around the house at a $27 savings. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
Save $15 on this heavy fruit producer. Buy Now at Home Depot
Most all-purpose cleaner jugs of this size are around $13 to $15. (Shipping is free right now at Staples; the minimum spend for free shipping is usually $25.) Buy Now at Staples
