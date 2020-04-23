Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
GOODEE · 1 hr ago
GooDee 6,800-Lumen 1080P HD Projector
$180 $220
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at GOODEE

Tips
  • Use code "GDBL98" to get this price.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • projects on screens up to 200"
  • up to 50,000 hour lamp life
  • Model: BL98
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "GDBL98"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Projectors GOODEE
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register