eBay · 41 mins ago
$8 $14
pickup at Walmart
5 Star Deal via eBay offers the Gone Fishing 12.25" Fillet Knife with Sheath for $7.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Features
- 7.4" blade
- 5.9" wood handle
- sheath with belt loop
- Model: 25-YD601
Details
Comments
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Ends Today
TomTop · 3 wks ago
Survival Multi-Tool Key
$15 $30
free shipping
Tom Top offers the Survival Multi-Tool Key for $14.69 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to three and a half weeks to arrive.
Features
- made of stainless steel
- 24 functions
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Gerber GDC Zip Blade
$12
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gerber GDC Zip Blade for $12.03. Clip the coupon on the product page to drop it to $11.65. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for $2 less in April. Buy Now
Features
- 0.68" blade
- frame lock safety function
Amazon · 5 days ago
Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife
$35 $59
free shipping
Mojave Outdoor Inc. via Amazon offers the Kizer Begleiter Folding Pocket Knife for $59. Coupon code "ATRIZ5YW" cuts the price to $35.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3.5" VG10 blade with drop point shape and gray titanium coating
eBay · 3 days ago
eBay 4th of July coupon
Extra 15% off $50
eBay takes an extra 15% off orders of select home & garden, health & beauty, and sporting goods items totaling $50 or more via coupon code "JULY4FUN". Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last.
- $50 maximum disscount. Max two redemptions per user.
eBay · 8 hrs ago
Adidas at eBay
Extra 30% off 3+ items
free shipping
eBay takes an extra 30% off three or more select adidas styles. (Discount applies in cart.) Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
