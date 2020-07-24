"You hit the ball too high", they said. "You don't have the right club", they said. Golf buddies! Gotta love 'em. Save on everything you need at Dick's Sporting Goods golf clearance including clubs, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charges. Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Shirts start from $14.97, clubs from $29.98, and balls from $35.98. Shop Now at Academy Sports & Outdoors
- Shipping adds $3.99, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
- In-store pickup may also be available.
That's $42 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Available in Brown in Medium width at this price.
With prices from $36, save on over 300 golf items, including drivers, putters, and complete sets. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shippping with $49.
Save on drivers, fairway woods, iron sets, wedges, putters, and more; prices start at around $23 after savings. Shop Now at Callaway Golf Pre-Owned
- Shipping adds a flat rate of $9.95.
- Prices will seemingly drop by 1% each day until stock is sold so you may wish to wait before buying.
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Plus, free bike assembly.
Save up to $350 on mountain bikes, road bikes, hybrid bikes, and more for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Shop bikes for the family, helmets, apparel, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Savings include camping gear (starting at $1), cycling equipment (starting at $3), water bottles (starting at $4), and shoes (starting at $4), among other things. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose curbside pickup (where available) to save $5.99 on shipping or get it free with orders of $49 or more.
Sign In or Register