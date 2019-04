Walmart offers the Gold's Gym XRS-20 Olympic Workout Bench with the Gold's Gym XRS-20 Olympic Workout Rack forwith. That's the lowest price we could find by $31, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago.The bench features a 6-roll leg developer, weight-lifting bench, and curl yoke. The rack features adjustable uprights, safety spotters, and weight plate storage.