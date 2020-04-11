Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Gold's Gym Thigh Toner Plus
$9 $15
free shipping w/ $35

That's a savings of $7 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Pink.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • cushioned padding
  • exercise chart
  • Model: 05-0833GG
