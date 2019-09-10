Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $5. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Thanks to the included Rakuten Points, that's $3 under our mention from last month and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $16.) Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Colorblock Soccer Top in several colors (Obsidian Opti Yellow pictured) for $12 plus $8.95 for shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $13 today. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
