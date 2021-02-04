FLJ CORPORATIONS · 29 mins ago
Golden Buddha-Themed Men's Professional Cordless Hair Clippers
$24 $27
$5 shipping

FLJ offers these Buddha-Themed Men's Professional Cordless Hair Clippers for $27. Use code "FLJ10" to cut the price to $24. Shipping adds about $5. Buy Now at FLJ CORPORATIONS

Features
  • Golden Buddha themed handle decoration
  • 1 Hair Clipper
  • 1 Battery Charger
  • 1 Cutter Head Protection Cover
  • 3 Limit Combs
  • 1 Cleaning Brush
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FLJ10"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming FLJ CORPORATIONS
Men's Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register