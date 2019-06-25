New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Gold Toe Men's Tie Moccasins
$6 $38
Macy's offers the Gold Toe Men's Tie Moccasins in several colors (Brown pictured) for $5.66. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $32 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
  • They're available in size medium only
