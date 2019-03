Macy's offers the Gold Toe Men's Slippers in several colors in Moccasin (Brown pictured), Twin Gore Faux-Suede , or Slide for $8.99. Coupon code "3DAY" cuts the price to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $4 under last month's mention, $32 off list price, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in select sizes from M to XL. Deal ends March 13.