It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Gold Toe Men's 8-Pack Crew Socks in White or Black for $15.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops that to $12.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge $20 or more. Buy Now
Hromec via Amazon offers the Ozaiic Unisex Performance Athletic Socks in several colors ( 2 Pack Black+white pictured) from $9.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "7ZQRC9TQ" to cut the starting price to $4.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
USA One via Amazon offers its Seesily Men's No Show Socks 5-Pack in 4 for $13.99. Coupon code "C7FBTL4Z" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's socks, with prices starting from $3.53. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Hylaea-Direct via Amazon offers its Hylaea Unisex Grip Socks 2-Pack in Black Gray for $10.89. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "JD3N62XH" to cut that to $4.35. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is now 5% off, yielding a price of $4.90. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Belted Lace Dress in Cloud for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
