Macy's offers the Gold Sparrow Newport Channel Tufted Chaise Lounge in Onyx for $285.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops that to $257.39. With $19 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the First Hill Junia Recliner Club Chair in Espresso for $174.23 with free shipping. That's a hefty $77 drop from our June mention, $121 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
FlexiSpot via Amazon offers its Flexispot Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair for $1,599.99. Coupon code "MC1MC125" drops the price to $1,199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Fordbridge 39.5" Fabric Dual Power Recliner with USB Power Outlet in Charcoal or Tan for $509 plus $65 for white glove delivery. That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mcombo via Rakuten offers its Mcombo Electric Power Lift Heated Massage Recliner in Black for $409.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $369.90. With free shipping, that's savings of $40 and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $10 less a month ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.69. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Big & Tall Recliner in Gray for $299. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $36.97 shipping charge. That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Acme Waterlily Bonded Leather Swivel Rocker Recliner with Massage for $394.89. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $55 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Northgard US via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Winter Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green pictured) for $55.98. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "HIM7UU4E" to cut that to $25.19. With free shipping, that's $31 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "P9XVWOO2" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our June mention, $3 off, and the the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
