AFONIE · 36 mins ago
$18 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "FreeShipND" unlock free shipping and an overall savings of $34 on this necklace set. Buy Now at AFONIE
Features
- set includes 4 pieces
- 14K gold-plating
Details
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
CO-Z 2-Liter Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner
$56 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
Features
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
Ends Today
Ashford · 8 hrs ago
Swarovski Sale at Ashford
up to 73% off + extra 20% off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SPARKLE20" to save an extra 20% off a range of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Ashford
Tips
- Pictured is the Swarovski Women's Lane Ring for $47.99 after coupon (most charge over $70).
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul Black Friday Deals
75% to 95% off
free shipping
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul Cyber Monday Sale
up to 93% off
free shipping
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
AFONIE · 1 wk ago
Afonie Princess Cut Swarovski Crystal Ring
$18 $100
free shipping
That's a savings of $89 when you apply coupon code "SHIPFREE" for free shipping. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- Available with silver, gold, or rose gold band (18K gold plated over brass).
Features
- cushion-cut design
- hypoallergenic
AFONIE · 1 wk ago
Afonie Mini Leather Satchel Bag
$15 $75
free shipping
It's a total savings of $67 when you apply copuon code "SHIPFREE" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at AFONIE
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Tan pictured).
Features
- measures 5.5" x 3.5" x 2.5"
- removable 34" shoulder strap
