Gohyo 20-Foot LED Strip Light for $8

Gshopper · 1 hr ago
$7.99 $16
free shipping
Apply coupon code "09B1DCF4E0" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Gshopper
- 24-key remote
- 16 colors
- for indoor use only
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Hotime High Bay 150W LED Light
$30 $100
free shipping
Apply coupon code "70QUR5Q4" to get $10 under our mention from last week and save $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Star Light-US via Amazon.
- 22,500-lumens
- 120° beam angle
- includes 5-ft. cable, hook, & safety chain
- heavy-duty rugged die-casting aluminum housing
New
moobibear.com · 1 hr ago
9.84-Foot Under Counter Strip Light 6-Pack
$11 $22
$2 shipping
Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" to save. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 1,200-lumen
- 3,000K Warm White
- 3M double-sided tape
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Energetic Smarter Lighting 6" LED Recessed Light 6-Pack
$22 $45
free shipping
Clip the 50% off coupon to save $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 3 colors (3000k Warm White pictured).
- Sold by Yankon Lighting Inc via Amazon.
- junction box
- 12W
- 850 lumens
- up to 36,000-hour lifespan
- dimmable
- Model: JY-12W-6-3000K
AlphabetDeal · 1 mo ago
Outlet Cover Plate w/ LED Night Lite 5-Pack
$14 $17
free shipping
Apply the code "Outlet" to save $3. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- The 10-Pack option drops the $21.59 via the same code.
- Available in Duplex/Round or Decor/Square.
- dusk to dawn auto on/off sensor
Gshopper · 58 mins ago
XKRC Pro 1080p WiFi Quadcopter Drone
$26 $49
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "CD27793553" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in White at this price.
- 1080p HD camera
- foldable arms
- altitude hold mode function
- 6-axis gyro
- Model: LS-E525
Gshopper · 1 hr ago
Indoor/Outdoor 4-Tier Wood Plant Stand
$38 $70
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Coupon code "61B23B0A89" drops it to $62 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Gshopper
- detachable wheels
- pine construction
- measures 48" x 35.4" x 11.8"
Gshopper · now
Bolaker Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$7.99 $33
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Coupon code "906409DEDD" cuts it to $25 off list price. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Bluetooth 5.0
- IPX5 waterproof
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
Gshopper · 12 mins ago
Neutrality Mini Handheld Fan
$11 $18
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Apply coupon code "AC211B9651" for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Gshopper
- Available in White or Blue.
- This item ships from China and may take up to 25 days to arrive.
- USB rechargeable
- 3 adjustable levels
- brushless copper core motor
