Macy's · 56 mins ago
Godiva Valentine's Day 14-Pc. Paper Heart Candy Box
$26 $35
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Use code "YAY" to get this discount.
  • includes a variety of classic pieces along with limited edition Valentine's Day chocolates
  • Code "YAY"
  • Expires 2/3/2020
    Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
1 comment
aaronjherring
That's almost 2 dollars for a piece of a chocolate...
24 min ago