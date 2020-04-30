Open Offer in New Tab
1-800-Flowers · 6 mins ago
Godiva Sweets Deluxe Gift Basket
$55
free shipping

Send the gift of Godiva chocolate and get free shipping with code "COMPSHIP". Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers

Tips
  • You must choose a delivery date between May 6 and 9th to get free shipping with the code. Otherwise shipping will be discounted $15 and you may be left with residual charges.
Features
  • Godiva creme brulee and milk chocolate truffles
  • Godiva milk chocolate caramels
  • Godiva white chocolate truffles
  • Godiva dark chocolate cocoa
  • metal basket
Details
Comments
  • Code "COMPSHIP"
