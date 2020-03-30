Open Offer in New Tab
Neiman Marcus · 57 mins ago
Godiva Chocolatier Plush Bunny & Chocolate Foil Eggs
$21 $30
free shipping w/ $25

That's the best price we could find by $3, excluding the padding. Buy Now at Neiman Marcus

  • Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping.
  • Apply coupon code "VIP" to drop it to $20.97.
  • includes seven pieces of Godiva chocolate
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 3/30/2020
