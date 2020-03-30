Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 44 mins ago
Godiva Chocolatier 18-Piece Foil-Wrapped Chocolate Egg Gift Box
$14 $20
free shipping w/ $25

That's the best price we could find by at least $2. Easter is April 12; is your Easter Bunny prepared? Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply code "VIP" to bag this price.
  • Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 3/30/2020
