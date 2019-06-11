New
Macy's · 22 mins ago
Godiva 5-Bar Chocolate Gift Pack
$11 $15
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Godiva 5-Bar Chocolate Gift Pack for $15. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts it to $10.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
  • includes milk chocolate, dark chocolate, dark raspberry, milk almond and milk caramel
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 6/11/2019
    Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Chocolates Macy's Godiva
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register